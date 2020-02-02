Potato Lunch Fundraiser for Haiti Mission Monday Feb. 3

The Potato Lunch Fundraiser is one way that four local missionaries pull together to raise funds for a Haitian mission. It will be held at kitchen entrance of First Baptist Church on Monday February 3, 2020 starting at 11am. Baked potatoes and the trimmings with or without pulled pork will be prepared and sold. The cost is $6 per potato lunch or $8 for potato topped with pulled pork. You can pre-order by calling 903-439-5336. Find out more about the mission fundraiser on the Facebook pages of any of the missionaries, or by reading the full story on ksstradio.com

The Potato Fundraiser helps toward raising money to feed Haitian families who live in remote villages. A 70-pound box or “basket’ of food staples will feed an entire family for a month. These missionaries take money along to assemble as many baskets as they can before they leave the area at the end of each Spring trip. For more details, check the Facebook pages of Sandy Mullens, Yvonne King, Gail Bain and Cindy Lancaster to learn more about their personal experiences with the love, faith and gratefulness of the people of Haiti.