Potato Lunch Fundraiser for Haiti Mission Monday Feb. 3

The Potato Lunch Fundraiser is one way that four local missionaries pull together to raise funds for a Haitian mission. It will be held at kitchen entrance of First Baptist Church on Monday February 3, 2020 starting at 11am. Baked potatoes and the trimmings with or without pulled pork will be prepared and sold. The cost is $6 per potato lunch or $8 for potato topped with pulled pork. You can pre-order by calling 903-439-5336. Find out more about the mission fundraiser on the Facebook pages of any of the missionaries, or by reading the full story on ksstradio.com
