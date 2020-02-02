Smiley face

Potato Lunch Fundraiser for Haiti Mission Monday Feb. 3

The Potato Lunch Fundraiser is one way that four local missionaries pull together to raise funds for a Haitian mission. It will be held at kitchen entrance of First Baptist Church on Monday February 3, 2020 starting at 11am. Baked potatoes and the trimmings with or without pulled pork will be prepared and sold. The cost is $6 per potato lunch or $8 for potato topped with pulled pork. You can pre-order by calling 903-439-5336. Find out more about the mission fundraiser on the Facebook pages of any of the missionaries, or by reading the full story on ksstradio.com

The Potato Fundraiser helps toward raising money to feed Haitian families who live in remote villages. A 70-pound box or “basket’ of food staples will feed an entire family for a month. These missionaries take money along to assemble as many baskets as they can before they leave the area at the end of each Spring trip. For more details, check the Facebook pages of Sandy Mullens, Yvonne King, Gail Bain and Cindy Lancaster to learn more about their personal experiences with the love, faith and gratefulness of the people of Haiti.

Author: Enola Gay

Has enjoyed working for KSST since 1989. Hosts the Good Morning Show with Enola Gay on weekday mornings from 6-9am, so 'start your day with Enola Gay'! Guest interviews during the Morning Show can also be seen in playback on Cable Channel 18 TV. Along with local country music fan Benny Potter, co-produces 1230 West, a Country and Western Swing radio show which airs weekly on Saturdays from 7-8am and repeats on Thursdays from 7-8pm. Also writes "At the Corral Gate", a column appearing weekly in The Millennium Shopper and in the Lifestyles section of ksstradio.com.

